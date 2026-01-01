According to a report from Bloomberg, CEO Tim Cook pulled in Ternus to manage Apple’s design teams at the end of last year.

According to a report from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, CEO Tim Cook pulled in Ternus to manage Apple’s design teams at the end of last year.

Ternus is now considered the “executive sponsor” within the company for all designs on Cook’s management team, as per the report.

The expansion comes amid reports that Apple is eyeing the hardware chief to succeed Cook, if he decides to step down.

Shares of AAPL rose about 1.25% at the time of writing.

