According to The Information, investment bankers pitched Apple on large AI deals this summer, but the company’s lukewarm response hinted at its reluctance toward major acquisitions.

Apple (AAPL) has reportedly held internal discussions about potential acquisitions of French AI startup Mistral and U.S.-based Perplexity.

According to a report by The Information, investment bankers approached Apple earlier this summer with proposals for large-scale artificial intelligence deals. Apple’s response so far has been lukewarm, reflecting its historical reluctance to pursue major acquisitions, the report said.

It further noted that while peers like Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet’s (GOOG/GOOGL) Google have spent billions on AI partnerships and licensing agreements to secure talent and technology, Apple has mostly stuck to smaller purchases. The report also highlighted that the iPhone maker has completed about seven such deals this year, some of which have contributed to product development, but its overall approach has remained cautious.

