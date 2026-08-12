The longtime Pay and Wallet executive will leave in October, marking a leadership change for one of Apple’s most lucrative services.

Jennifer Bailey has led Apple Pay since its 2014 launch and will reportedly remain in an advisory role during the transition.

The company’s Pay and Wallet division has expanded into Apple Card, digital IDs, home and car keys, and hotel keys.

Apple is facing a broader wave of senior leadership departures, with many longtime executives retiring, leaving, or approaching traditional retirement age.

Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) longtime Pay and Wallet chief Jennifer Bailey is retiring after more than 25 years at the company, adding to a sweeping changing of the guard at the iPhone maker. Bailey, who has led Apple Pay since its launch in 2014, will retire in October.

AAPL shares ended Tuesday’s regular session down around 1.1%. At the time of writing, the stock was flat in after-hours trading.

Apple Pay Chief Jennifer Bailey To Retire

Apple services chief Eddy Cue announced Bailey’s departure in a staff memo, reported Bloomberg. Cue said Bailey had decided to retire after more than 25 years at Apple and would remain available in an advisory role to support the transition. Apple will announce a succession plan before Bailey’s transition at the end of October.

“Under Jennifer’s leadership, Apple Pay has changed the way hundreds of millions of our users pay,” Cue said, as reported by Bloomberg.

Bailey’s exit is seen as a major loss within Apple, the report stated, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Apple Pay Generates $7.5B Annually

Apple Pay, which lets people make purchases in person and online, has become one of the company’s most lucrative offerings. It generates more than $7.5 billion in revenue a year, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Bailey’s payment division has been at the center of Apple’s push into financial services. The Pay app helped spawn newer offerings such as the Apple Card and the company’s recently announced device upgrade subscription program.

Apple Wallet Expands Beyond Digital Cards

The Wallet app, also overseen by Bailey, began mainly as a place to digitally store credit and debit cards but has expanded into other areas. It can now hold virtual keys for homes, cars and hotels, as well as identification cards.

Before helping launch Apple Pay, Bailey was the vice president in charge of Apple’s online store. She joined Apple in the early 2000s after working at a range of internet firms. Bailey is a familiar face to Apple fans, who have seen her present Pay and Wallet features at keynote events over the years. She has also been one of the most senior and influential female executives at Apple during her tenure.

AAPL Faces Wave Of Senior Executive Retirements

Apple is facing a wave of senior leadership changes as a generation of top executives reaches retirement age. Longtime general counsel Kate Adams is retiring this year, while environment chief Lisa Jackson left at the beginning of 2026. Former CFO Luca Maestri and longtime marketing head Phil Schiller remain with Apple in smaller roles but are likely nearing the end of their tenures.

Many other veteran executives are also approaching traditional retirement age. Services chief Eddy Cue, retail chief Deirdre O’Brien and marketing boss Greg Joswiak have each been at Apple for around four decades.

The biggest change is Tim Cook’s planned departure as CEO on September 1. He will be replaced by hardware chief John Ternus.

AAPL Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for AAPL remained ‘bullish,’ unchanged over the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘low’ at the time of writing.

AAPL stock has lost nearly 12% year-to-date and more than 34% over the past 12 months.

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