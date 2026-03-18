According to a report from Bloomberg, the Finnish health technology company has reportedly been hiring multiple Apple executives.

Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) senior hardware executive who was overlooking the company’s home devices product, is reportedly leaving to join smart ring maker Oura Health Oy.

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According to a report from Bloomberg, Brian Lynch, a top hardware engineering executive at the company, has joined Oura Health as its senior vice president of hardware engineering.

The Finnish health technology company has reportedly been hiring multiple Apple executives. As per Bloomberg, the company hired Ricky Bloomfield, from Apple’s health team, as its new chief medical officer. Meanwhile, Oura Health’s head of design, Miklu Silvanto, was also previously a member of Apple’s design unit.

The departure comes even as the iPhone maker has been facing multiple delays with product launches at its home devices segment.

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