After the steep China levies imposed by the Trump administration, Apple quickly shifted some of its iPhone assembly to India.

Apple, Inc. (AAPL), among the most impacted by President Donald Trump’s tariffs, continued to see a strong sales performance for its flagship device, the iPhone, in India. The tidings bode well for the Tim Cook-led company, which is attempting to diversify its production base away from China.

The tech giant is expected to see double-digit year-over-year (YoY) growth in India iPhone shipments in the second quarter, local news media Money Control said, citing exclusive IDC data.

The forecasted June quarter performance comes after a strong March quarter, when it shipped 2.8 million iPhones, marking a record performance. This comes despite predictions for a 3-4% drop in overall industry shipment in the country as a seasonal slowdown and a drop in footfalls amid heatwaves across key regions hurt sales.

Reports even suggested that the company will assemble all its U.S.-bound iPhones in India by the end of 2026. However, President Trump has poured cold water on the plan, threatening to impose additional tariffs on India-manufactured iPhones.

Analysts also point out that a diversification away from China will take years since most hardware components are manufactured in the country.

In late April when it released its fiscal year second-quarter results, Apple hinted at a $900-million hit to June quarter results from tariffs. The company also expects revenue to grow by low- to mid-single digits.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Apple stock was ‘neutral’ (50/100) by early Monday, and the message volume was ‘high.’

AAPL sentiment and message volume as of 5:23 a.m. ET, June 16

A bullish watcher said they expected Apple to trade above $200, premised on significantly better-than-expected China sales.

On the other hand, another user said they were bearish due to the intensifying Israeli-Iran conflict.

Apple stock rose 0.81% to $198.05 in Monday’s early premarket session, bringing its year-to-date loss to 21%.

