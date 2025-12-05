Image Credit : Getty

A surprise 25-basis-point repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set off a wave of optimism in the markets on Friday (December 5), helping both the Sensex and Nifty close sharply higher. The central bank's additional proposal to inject Rs 1.45 lakh crore liquidity through bond purchases and dollar-rupee swaps added further fuel to the rally, lifting investor confidence across sectors.

By the end of the day, the Sensex had jumped 447 points to 85,712.37, while the Nifty 50 climbed 153 points to touch 26,186.45. Despite mixed cues in the broader markets, the rally in large-cap and mid-cap counters helped push total market capitalisation on the BSE up by nearly Rs 1 lakh crore.