Service-tracking monitor Downdetector showed a massive spike in error reports for Cloudflare, with users reporting that either their websites or the ones they accessed were down.

Some of the affected services as a result of this outage were Shopify, LinkedIn, Substack, and Deliveroo, among others.

Cloudflare stated on its website that it is undertaking maintenance at three of its data centers.

A Cloudflare Inc. (NET) outage on Friday morning hit websites around the globe, weeks after a widespread disruption in the company’s service impacted several parts of the internet in November.

Service tracking monitor Downdetector showed a massive spike in error reports with Cloudflare, with users stating that either their websites or the ones they access were down for them. Some of the affected services as a result of this outage were Shopify Inc. (SHOP), LinkedIn, Substack, and Deliveroo, among others.

However, the number of outage reports has since declined, indicating that the Cloudflare service is recovering. Some users maintain that they are still facing issues.

Cloudflare outage reports on Downdetector | Downdetector

In a recent update on X, Cloudflare stated that the downtime was caused by a change to the company’s Web Application Firewall.

“A change made to how Cloudflare's Web Application Firewall parses requests impacted the availability of Cloudflare's network for several minutes today,” Cloudflare said in the post, while adding that the issue was not a result of an attack.

Cloudflare's post on X | @CloudflareHelp/X

Cloudflare shares were down by nearly 2% in Friday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory. Cloudflare was among the top ten trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

What Is The Current Status?

Cloudflare stated on its website that it is undertaking maintenance at three of its data centers. The company said it has rerouted traffic from these data centers in Chicago, Oregon, and Bogota to its other facilities. As a result, users in these regions might experience an increase in latency.

Cloudflare stated on its website that it has scheduled maintenance across 50 of its data centers over the next week.

This comes after a widespread Cloudflare outage in November that impacted several major websites, including X, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and other parts of the internet.

What Is Cloudflare?

Cloudflare is a U.S.-based company that offers content delivery services, cybersecurity, and mitigation of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, among other things.

Its services are used by nearly one in every five websites on the internet, according to the company.

“Everyone from individuals to the world’s largest enterprises use our unified platform of networking, security, and developer services,” the company says on its website.

NET stock is up 90% year-to-date and 84% over the past 12 months.

