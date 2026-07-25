Anthropic has launched Claude Opus 5, its newest flagship artificial intelligence model, undercutting operating costs.

Claude Opus 5 establishes new benchmark standards in autonomous coding and enterprise problem-solving through proactive reasoning, self-correction, and tool creation.

The new model delivers intelligence approaching Anthropic's top-tier Claude Fable 5 while operating at half the price of its premier sibling.

Opus 5 is available starting today, serving as the default engine on Claude Max, the premium tier on Claude Pro, and across major developer platforms including GitHub Copilot.

Artificial intelligence safety and research company Anthropic announced on Friday the immediate release of Claude Opus 5, a high-performance language model at half the price of its top-tier sibling Fable 5.

The enterprise-grade model is designed to tackle high-level professional workloads such as autonomous coding, financial modeling, legal research, and scientific research at substantially reduced operational costs compared to previous releases.

Breakthrough Performance In Autonomous Tasks

Anthropic reported that Claude Opus 5 sets a new state-of-the-art performance standard on key industry evaluations, including the Frontier-Bench benchmark for software engineering and the GDPval-AA benchmark for knowledge work.

In early testing, the system demonstrated advanced problem-solving abilities, such as building custom computer vision pipelines to analyze engineering drawings and constructing isolated test environments to independently verify code. Software engineers and enterprise teams noted that the model shows marked improvements in catching logical faults during planning phases, resulting in cleaner code changes and fewer manual interventions.

While the model posted top scores across a wide range of analytical evaluations, Anthropic noted that it continues to reserve cybersecurity-focused workflows for its specialized Mythos 5 architecture.

Cost Efficiency For High-Volume Workloads

Positioned as an accessible powerhouse for daily enterprise use, Opus 5 provides near-frontier performance comparable to Anthropic's premium Fable 5 engine, but at half the financial cost.

The update matches the pricing tier of its predecessor, Opus 4.8, while delivering generational leaps in reasoning speed, image processing, and context handling. Users can also adjust the model’s effort settings to optimize between processing speed, token usage, and depth of reasoning depending on the complexity of the prompt.

Full Enterprise Rollout

Claude Opus 5 is available globally starting today through multiple commercial channels. It replaces previous models as the new default setting for Claude Max subscribers and becomes the highest-performing model accessible to Claude Pro users.

Additionally, the technology has been deployed across developer environments, including GitHub Copilot, and is accessible via API through Amazon Bedrock, Google Cloud, and the Microsoft Foundry platform.

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