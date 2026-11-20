According to an investing.com report, Pave Finance’s Anusha Rodriguez said many marquee IPOs “start strong but then give back much of their gains.”

Anthropic said on Friday that its underwriters exercised the "greenshoe" option to purchase additional shares, increasing total proceeds from its IPO to roughly $93.5 billion.

Leverage Shares’ Sandeep Rao flagged December 15, when up to 303 million locked-up ANT shares could become eligible for sale.

Rao said underwriters raised the IPO price above the initial range, capturing more of the gains before trading began.

Pave Finance’s chief market strategist, Anusha Rodriguez, reportedly said that at a $1.5 trillion valuation, the bar for future growth and profitability remains very high for Anthropic (ANT).

According to an Investing.com report, Rodriguez described the IPO as another milestone for artificial intelligence (AI) and a positive development following weeks of market volatility. However, the strategist questioned whether the enthusiasm would translate into a sustained rally or a temporary improvement in sentiment.

“Many marquee IPOs start strong but then give back much of their gains, given the tension between extraordinary long-term growth and increasingly demanding valuations,” Rodriguez said, according to the report.

December Share Unlock In Focus

Anthropic shares opened at $111.50 on Thursday and climbed to an intraday high of $115.10 before retreating to close at $97.17, still 17% above its IPO price. At the time of this writing, ANT stock was down over 8%.



Rao noted that Anthropic shares traded at 11.3 times 2027 revenue, leaving less cushion if growth slows. He expects competing AI models to put pressure on margins, making Anthropic increasingly dependent on exceeding revenue expectations.

The analyst also pointed to December 15, when up to 303 million locked-up shares could become eligible for sale, as another development for investors to monitor.

Analyst Says Anthropic's IPO Gain Was Muted

Rao said the first-day gain was close to the historical average for U.S. IPOs but below the 26% to 30% gains typically seen among unprofitable technology companies, according to the report.

Anthropic said its underwriters had exercised the "greenshoe" option to purchase additional shares, increasing ​total proceeds from its IPO to roughly $93.5 billion.

Rao said underwriters raised the price above the initial range, capturing more of the gains before trading began. According to the analyst, institutional and tactical traders dominated trading, while retail investors largely stayed on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Kaush Amin, head of private market investing at ​US Bank Asset Management, told Reuters, "We ​favor patience on Anthropic and recommend evaluating the company as it reports public results," said, adding that the current valuation "assumes years of rapid growth.”

What Retail Thinks About ANT Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around ANT shares flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ a day ago, amid extremely high user message volume. The stock remained among top-trending tickers on the platform.

ANT stock retail sentiment on November 20, as of 09:40 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought around 935,000 shares of Anthropic across six funds on Thursday. ARK’s buying was spread across Innovation ETF (ARKK), Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ), Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), and Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX).

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