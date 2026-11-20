Cathie Wood said Anthropic is ARK Venture Fund’s best-performing equity by far and that she has owned it since early 2023.

Wood said an Anthropic IPO in the dot-com era “probably would have gone up threefold the first day.”

She said Anthropic leads the Pareto frontier of price and intelligence, with OpenAI dominating the rest and Chinese models not at the frontier.

Wood called SpaceX a “sleeper” in the AI race and said orbital compute should cost less than terrestrial compute within two years.

ARK Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood said on Friday that Anthropic (ANT) is the top-performing equity in the firm’s venture fund, adding that the AI company’s stock market debut has not weakened her conviction in its prospects.

“It’s our best-performing equity by far in ARKVX, our venture fund,” Wood said in an interview with CNBC. “We’ve owned Anthropic since early 2023.”

ARK’s Venture Fund (ARKVX) had about 4.4% of its portfolio invested in Anthropic as of October 31. Wood said the firm’s confidence in the company has strengthened over time, particularly as Anthropic expanded its presence in the enterprise market.

“We’ve been watching it very carefully, and our confidence has grown with time as it really took over the enterprise,” she said. The growing competition from OpenAI has not changed that assessment, she added. “Our confidence here has not been shaken at all.”

Anthropic opened at $111.50 on Thursday, 34% above its $83 IPO price. However, ANT stock was down nearly 10% in pre-market trade, marking an almost 25% drawdown from its listing day high of around $115.

ANT stock retail sentiment on November 20 as of 8:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwitss

The shares were among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing, with sentiment trending in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone and chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels.

Cathie Wood Compares Anthropic’s IPO With The Dot-Com Boom

Wood said Anthropic’s debut was relatively measured compared with the speculative excesses of the late 1990s.

“For those who were not in the tech and telecom bubble, back then, if an Anthropic had gone public, it probably would have gone up threefold the first day. That’s how crazy things were,” she said.

Despite the recent market volatility, Wood said she remains optimistic about the broader technology sector. According to her, markets are “climbing a wall of worry.”

Anthropic Leads Pareto Frontier

Wood also outlined how she sees the competitive landscape among leading AI developers. Wood said Anthropic is at the leading edge of what she called the Pareto frontier – the relationship between an AI model's price and the level of intelligence it delivers.

“Anthropic has the leading edge of the Pareto frontier,” Wood said, adding that OpenAI dominates the rest of that frontier. She added that Chinese AI models have yet to reach the same level of performance. “The Chinese models are not up at the Pareto frontier. I don’t think many people understand that,” Wood stated.

Cathie Wood Sees SpaceX As A Contender In AI Computing

Wood also identified SpaceX (SPCX) as another potential leader in the AI race, pointing to its ambitions in computing infrastructure and energy.

“I think it’s a sleeper,” she said. “I think the name of the game here is computing power and energy or power. And I think these three companies have a preferred position out there, one way or the other.”

According to her, SpaceX’s plans for orbital data centers could eventually give it a cost advantage over traditional, ground-based cloud infrastructure. She expects the cost of computing in orbit to fall below that of terrestrial facilities within two years.

“We do believe orbital compute will drop in terms of the cost, drop below that of terrestrial compute within the next two years,” she said.

SPCX stock was down over 6% in pre-market trade, amid the broader market drawdown. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPCX trended in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by ‘normal’ levels of chatter.

SPCX stock retail sentiment on November 20 as of 8:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

SpaceX’s Nvidia Partnership Draws Attention

Wood also noted SpaceX’s work with Nvidia (NVDA), saying the company’s decision to use Nvidia technology for its planned orbital data centers was an important signal.

“One of the things they did recently, which we thought was very important and telling, was commit to Nvidia for their orbital data centers,” she said. She described the partnership as “good news at a time of a lot of bad news” for the chipmaker.

The commitment was announced in August, when Nvidia said SpaceXAI would use its Vera CPUs and an optimized Vera Rubin system for its first-generation Starmind AI satellite. The plan extends Nvidia’s technology from SpaceX’s terrestrial AI infrastructure into orbit.

NVDA stock retail sentiment on November 20 as of 8:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwit

NVDA stock dropped over 3% in pre-market trade and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around Nvidia on the platform trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, alongside ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

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