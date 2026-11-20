Savara said the FDA’s review of Molgramostim is ongoing, but did not provide a revised date for the decision.

Molgramostim, proposed to be marketed as Molbreevi, is expected to treat autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis.

The FDA decision was initially set for August but later extended to November 22.

The company reported cash equivalents and short-term investments of about $173 million, as of June 30.

Shares of Savara (SVRA) plunged 18% on Friday to their lowest level in just over a year, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it would not meet the November 22 deadline to decide on the company’s experimental lung disease treatment, Molgramostim.

The company said the FDA’s review remains ongoing, but did not provide a revised date for the decision. The delay does not mean that the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) or rejected the application.

SVRA shares are on track for their biggest single-day slump since May 2025.

FDA’s Second Extension For Molbreevi

Molgramostim, proposed to be marketed as Molbreevi, treats autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare disease in which fatty, protein-rich material accumulates in the lungs, making breathing difficult. The inhaled treatment helps immune cells clear the accumulated material.

Savara’s Phase 3 Impala-2 trial met its primary endpoint, with data showing significant improvements in lung function after 24 weeks compared with placebo. The FDA granted priority review, with a decision initially set for August but later extended to November 22.

Molbreevi is Savara’s only clinical development program. The company reported cash equivalents and short-term investments of about $173 million, as of June 30.

Last week, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and $10 price target, citing Molbreevi’s potential to become the first FDA-approved treatment for the disease.

JPMorgan initiated coverage in October with an ‘Overweight’ rating and $12 target, citing the drug’s blockbuster potential. The firm added that Molbreevi could receive approvals in the U.K. and European Union in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026 and the first quarter (Q1) of 2027.

Retail Remains 'Extremely Bullish'

Despite the slump, retail sentiment surrounding SVRA on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

The stock has declined more than 29% so far in 2026.

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