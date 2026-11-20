Claire Bramley, currently CFO of Xero, will join PayPal on Feb 1, 2027, succeeding Jamie Miller.

Chief Risk Officer Aaron Webster will depart PayPal, with Ratinder Bedi appointed as interim head of the Risk organization.

The company appointed former Goldman Sachs Chief Risk Officer Brian J. Lee to its board of directors, effective Nov. 30, 2026.

PayPal said that the appointments follow several months of strategic planning as it looks to establish clearer strategies across its core businesses, simplify its operating model and align leadership accountability with its long-term priorities.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. announced several executive leadership changes on Friday, including the appointment of a new chief financial officer and new heads for its consumer financial services, payments and AI operations.

The company said that the appointments follow several months of strategic planning as PayPal looks to establish clearer strategies across its core businesses, simplify its operating model and align leadership accountability with its long-term priorities.

"We've made significant progress in defining where we want to take PayPal and how we will compete and win," CEO Enrique Lores said. "With our three-year strategies in place, our focus is now on execution."

PYPL stock traded 2.5% lower at the time of writing.

Who Is Joining PayPal's Leadership Team?

Claire Bramley, currently CFO of Xero, which is a cloud-based accounting software provider for small businesses, will join PayPal as executive vice president and CFO on Feb. 1, 2027. She will succeed Jamie Miller, who has served as chief financial and operating officer. The company said Bramley will work with Miller throughout February to support the transition.

Kartik Mani will join as president and head of Consumer Financial Services & Venmo. He comes from American Express, where he serves as president of Global Network and Partner Services. Alexis Sowa will continue as Venmo's general manager and report to Mani, PayPal announced.

Suzan Kereere, who currently leads PayPal's Global Markets business, will take over as president and head of Payment Services & Crypto. She succeeds Jeff Pomeroy, who has served as interim head and will continue to lead Payment Services & Platforms, reporting to Kereere.

Juan Rio will join PayPal on November 30 as executive vice president of AI Business Transformation & Operations. He joins from Brightstar.AI, where he serves as managing director and chief delivery officer. Rio will lead PayPal's AI, cost simplification, and enterprise operating effectiveness initiatives.

PayPal also announced that its Chief Risk Officer Aaron Webster will leave the company. Ratinder Bedi, senior vice president of Credit and Fraud Risk, will serve as interim head of the Risk organization while the company searches for a permanent successor.

New Member Added To Its Board Of Directors

Separately, PayPal announced the appointment of Brian J. Lee to its board of directors, effective November 30, 2026. Lee previously served as Goldman Sachs' Chief Risk Officer from 2019 to January 2025 and most recently chaired its Risk Council through October 2026.

"Brian's extensive experience overseeing risk at one of the world's leading financial institutions makes him an outstanding addition to our Board," said David Dorman, Chair of PayPal's Board of Directors.

Retail Remains ‘Bearish’

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘Bearish’ territory. PYPL was also one of the platform's trending tickers at the time of writing.

PYPL shares have declined over 7% year-to-date.

Also read: SpaceX Lenders Reportedly Do Not Want Musk’s $40B AI Chips To Be Launched Into Orbit – SPCX Stock Falls Below IPO Price Pre-Market

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.