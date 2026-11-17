SemiAnalysis cut its AI chip spending forecasts by 28% for 2028, 41% for 2029, and 40% for 2030.

Futurum CEO Daniel Newman said Nvidia’s margins could come under pressure if Chinese customers who paid a premium for AI computing power pull back.

Newman questioned why SemiAnalysis cut its estimated price for Nvidia’s Feynman Next chip by 38%, from $191,000 to $118,000.

Anthropic expects to price its IPO Wednesday and begin Nasdaq trading Thursday under ANT, with 825 million shares on offer at $70 to $78 each.

As Anthropic prepares to price its IPO on Wednesday ahead of its Nasdaq debut, analyst Daniel Newman sees a risk to Nvidia’s margins if Chinese customers who paid top dollar for AI computing power pull back.

Could A China Pullback Squeeze Nvidia’s Margins?

Newman, CEO of The Futurum Group, questioned whether slower growth at leading AI labs, tighter financing and election-related data center delays justified the size of SemiAnalysis’ forecast cut. Just 10 days earlier, he said, the firm had identified more than 9 gigawatts of data center capacity behind SpaceX’s push to reach about 13 gigawatts in 2027. “Basically, demand in the past 10 days has been completely nuked?” he asked on X.

One number stood out to Newman. By his reading, SemiAnalysis had cut its estimated selling price for Nvidia’s future Feynman Next chip from $191,000 to $118,000, a drop of about 38%. The revision did not explicitly address China, he said, yet Chinese developers could be supporting demand both by using Nvidia chips to train their own models and by paying for access to models from Anthropic and OpenAI.

For Newman, the question is how much of that demand came from customers willing to pay a premium. “If China really was utilizing a disproportionate amount of compute at peak prices this could cause a major downturn in margins for NVIDIA,” he said.

Futurum sees AI infrastructure plans for 2027 and most of 2028 as largely set, Newman said. “Projects into 29 and beyond have time for negotiation, but the compute demand for inference and agents will continue to climb dramatically,” he said.

How Much Of The Chip Forecast Cut Fell On Nvidia?

SemiAnalysis cut its global AI accelerator spending forecast by 28% for 2028, 41% for 2029 and 40% for 2030. It still expects spending to reach $923 billion in 2030, more than double its 2026 estimate.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s 66% share refers to shipments measured by silicon area. SemiAnalysis cut its estimate of the total silicon area in AI accelerators expected to ship from 2026 through 2030 by 17%. Nvidia accounted for two-thirds of the reduction.

Anthropic’s $44.6B Link To Nvidia

Anthropic plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT, with 825 million shares on offer at an expected $70 to $78 each. The Claude maker spent $9.9 billion on computing and infrastructure in the third quarter, or about $0.58 for every dollar of its $17 billion in revenue.

One deal particularly shows how the spending reaches Nvidia. Anthropic agreed to pay cloud provider Nscale up to $44.6 billion through 2033 for access to Nvidia-powered computing capacity, with fees kicking in as Anthropic accepts delivery. In all, Anthropic disclosed $900.9 billion in purchase and lease commitments, nearly all tied to computing and infrastructure. It expects to incur about half by the end of 2030.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About NVDA And ANT?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ for both ANT and NVDA, with ‘extremely high’ message volume for both tickers.

Despite the optimistic sentiment for ANT, 67% of respondents in a separate poll on the platform said they did not plan to buy Anthropic shares at its IPO. Of the 18,100 votes cast, 20% said they planned to buy, and 13% were waiting to see the IPO price.

One user said, “$NVDA earnings and $ANT IPO this week I’m Like beyond anxious”

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Another user said, “ANT may pop on its IPO debut but don't rule out a sharp sell off afterward. ANT has already done enough damage to the elephant..NVIDIA!”

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So far this year, NVDA is down 16.3%, the worst-performing among the “Magnificent Seven,” just ahead of TSLA’s 15.6% decline.

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