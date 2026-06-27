U.S. officials are reportedly close to lifting restrictions on the AI startup’s flagship models after weeks of talks.

The restrictions came weeks after Anthropic confidentially filed for an initial public offering.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is said to be making progress in addressing security concerns tied to the models.

The export controls could be lifted once officials across the Trump administration approve the agreement.

Anthropic is reportedly nearing an agreement with the Trump administration that could lift U.S. restrictions on its two most advanced artificial intelligence models. The talks follow weeks of negotiations over the security of the systems.

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The company and the Trump administration are moving closer to a deal that would remove export controls on Anthropic’s Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is making progress in addressing security concerns that led to the restrictions, though the proposal still requires approval from officials across the administration, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

Restrictions Triggered By Security Concerns

U.S. officials have told the company the restrictions will be lifted once the government's security concerns have been addressed, according to the report.

The confrontation began two weeks ago after the government barred Anthropic from giving foreign nationals access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5, citing concerns that the models’ security guardrails could be bypassed. The order prompted Anthropic to disable global access to both systems and begin talks with the administration.

A Commerce Department official said the agency is working toward a resolution with Anthropic while ensuring the administration is aligned on any decision, stated the Bloomberg report. It isn’t clear when final approval could be granted.

The restrictions marked one of the most significant U.S. government interventions into the operations of an AI company and came weeks after Anthropic confidentially filed for an initial public offering.

AI Oversight Extends To OpenAI

The Trump administration has since expanded its scrutiny to other AI developers. On Friday, OpenAI said it would limit access to a preview version of its GPT-5.6 model to a small group of government-approved partners following pressure from the administration over concerns about the model's capabilities. The company did not disclose the names of partners who can use its new models.

The company said it is working with the Trump administration to help establish a framework for assessments and to develop a “repeatable process for future model releases.”

Anthropic Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for ANTHZZX was ‘extremely bearish’ at the time of writing on Friday.

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