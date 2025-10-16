According to a report by Reuters citing people familiar with the matter, Anthropic is on track to meet its current goal of $9 billion in annualized revenue by the end of 2025.

Anthropic has reportedly set a target of almost tripling its annualized revenue to $26 billion in 2026, up from its projected revenue of $9 billion in 2025.

According to a report by Reuters citing people familiar with the matter, Anthropic is currently on track to meet its current goal of $9 billion in annualized revenue by the end of 2025. The AI startup stated that its annual revenue run rate is on track to reach $7 billion this month.

The report added that Anthropic’s base case scenario for 2026’s annualized revenue is $20 billion, which would be more than twice its projected revenue for 2025.

The AI startup counts Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google among its investors.

Anthropic is not listed publicly at the moment. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the AI startup was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic is known for its Claude family of large language models. It competes directly with OpenAI, and the most recent version of its AI model is Claude Sonnet 4.5, with a focus on agentic tasks, real-world coding, and reasoning.

The startup raised $13 billion in Series F funding at a post-money valuation of $183 billion. The fundraising round was led by ICONIQ, with Fidelity Management & Research Company and Lightspeed Venture Partners being the co-leads. Other notable investors in the round included BlackRock, Blackstone, Coatue, D1 Capital Partners, and General Atlantic, among others.

Meanwhile, Anthropic rival OpenAI’s valuation has soared to $500 billion after a $6.6 billion stock sale by the AI startup’s employees.

