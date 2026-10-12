The potential acquisition of the AI startup could bolster Amazon’s custom chip and cloud services businesses.

Decart develops software that helps developers switch between AI chips.

Amazon has been expanding its AI capabilities with custom Trainium chips and strategic acquisitions.

Retail sentiment around AMZN remained 'bullish.'

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares inched up 0.4% in overnight trading late Sunday after a report said the company is close to acquiring artificial intelligence startup Decart AI in a deal that could value the company at around $7 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that a deal could come together soon – after Anthropic reportedly dropped its pursuit of Decart at an enterprise valuation of $6 billion.

Decart develops software that lets developers switch between different AI chips, a capability that is becoming increasingly important amid a surge in AI workloads. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with major research and development operations in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Amazon Bets On AI Infrastructure

A potential acquisition would bolster Amazon’s efforts to strengthen its AI infrastructure and help its in-house chips better compete with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), which continues to dominate the market for graphics processing units (GPUs) powering the AI boom.

Amazon Web Services has developed its own custom AI chips, including Trainium3, as it looks to offer customers alternatives to Nvidia’s hardware. AWS gave Decart early access to the chip in 2025 after meeting with the startup’s founders and being impressed, the Journal previously reported.

Decart is also developing world models, including Lucy and Oasis, which can generate and simulate real-world three-dimensional environments.

The startup was founded in 2023 by Israeli engineers and has raised more than $400 million from investors including Sequoia Capital and Benchmark.

Amazon’s Acquisition Strategy

The reported deal would add to Amazon’s investments in businesses and technologies that complement its broader operations.

The company acquired MGM’s movie and television studio for $8.5 billion in 2022. Earlier this year, Amazon also announced an approximately $11 billion deal for Globalstar, a satellite communications company that competes with Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Retail View On AMZN

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for AMZN remained ‘bullish,’ unchanged over the past week, with several traders posting about the potential deal.

“$AMZN Decart acquisition news following last week's AWS launch of an open-source Physical AI Toolchain for robotics means robotic action is really heating up. Decart world models allow robotics dev to be virtually applied in their world models before physical step,” a trader said.

AMZN stock is up nearly 13.7% year to date, underperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index, which rose 14.1%, according to TradingView.

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