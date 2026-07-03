Amazon has deployed enough low-Earth orbit satellites to kick off its commercial broadband internet service later this year, achieving a critical milestone to directly compete with SpaceX's Starlink.

Following a successful midnight rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Amazon brought its total constellation to 396 satellites.

The launch marked the final flight under Amazon’s Atlas V campaign with United Launch Alliance (ULA); future missions will transition to next-generation rockets, including ULA's Vulcan and Blue Origin's New Glenn.

While Amazon Leo (formerly Project Kuiper) is poised for a commercial rollout later this year, it faces a steep competitive climb against SpaceX's established Starlink network, which currently operates roughly 10,000 satellites.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares edged higher on Thursday, putting the stock on track for a second straight weekly gain. The move came after the company deployed enough low-Earth orbit satellites to launch its commercial space-based internet service later this year.

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The achievement follows a successful midnight launch early ON Thursday, when a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket lifted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, delivering a final batch of 29 production satellites into orbit. The successful insertion brings Amazon’s active constellation, recently rebranded from Project Kuiper to Amazon Leo, to 396 satellites.

"We've completed enough launches for initial service this year, and future missions just add coverage and capacity," Chris Weber, vice president of business and product for Amazon Leo, stated in a post on X, following the deployment.

Weber noted that while substantial work remains—including maneuvering the newly launched units into their finalized operational altitudes—the network is structurally prepared to go live.

Taking On SpaceX's Starlink

Despite the milestone, Amazon enters a market where SpaceX's Starlink commands a massive first-mover advantage. Starlink has been active for several years and currently operates a mega-constellation of roughly 10,000 operational satellites, serving over 12 million global subscribers.

Nevertheless, Amazon is positioning its Leo ecosystem as a powerful alternative, investing more than $10 billion into its development. The company is also aggressively expanding its satellite capabilities into mobile communications. Following a massive multi-billion-dollar deal to acquire Globalstar earlier this spring, Amazon Leo is slated to begin powering direct-to-device satellite features for Apple iPhones starting in 2028, setting the stage for a prolonged battle over the future of global connectivity.

Further Satellite Launch Strategies

Moving forward, Amazon faces a rigorous deployment schedule to meet long-term regulatory frameworks. To scale up its constellation to an intended first-generation target of more than 3,200 satellites, the company is transitioning to next-generation heavy-lift vehicles.

Future satellite batches will rely heavily on ULA's upcoming Vulcan rocket, alongside booked flights on Arianespace’s Ariane 6, SpaceX’s Falcon 9, and Blue Origin's New Glenn. Ramping up this launch cadence remains vital for Amazon to rapidly expand network capacity and counter recent infrastructure setbacks, such as a New Glenn test-pad anomaly that occurred last month.

AMZN Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

A user highlighted soaring capex risks as the company looks to launch more satellites.

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AMZN stock has gained 4.6% year-to-date.

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