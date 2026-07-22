Amazon has eliminated positions within its Artificial General Intelligence group as part of an ongoing effort to focus resources on core customer priorities.

The layoffs mark a continuation of smaller job cuts following broader reductions earlier this year.

Amazon cited a need to streamline operations and focus on key customer initiatives while maintaining heavy investment in foundational AI capabilities.

Affected U.S. workers will receive 90 days of pay and benefits, career outplacement assistance, transitional healthcare coverage, and severance pay eligibility.

Amazon.com Inc. has reduced staff within its artificial general intelligence division, marking the latest targeted job cuts as the tech giant refines its focus on high-impact projects.

The company did not specify the total number of positions eliminated during Wednesday's reduction. The division focuses on building large-scale models and developing general-purpose, autonomous AI systems capable of executing complex tasks without human guidance, including tools such as Amazon Nova Act.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the decision, explaining that while the company has spent years building large AI models, the rapid pace of the industry requires sharpening focus on initiatives that deliver the most value to customers, according to reporting from both Reuters and The Wall Street Journal.

The spokesperson noted that this strategic realigning required making difficult choices, including cutting roles inside parts of the AGI organization, even as total investments in foundational AI capabilities continue.

Amazon (AMZN) stock fell 1.5%, down for the second consecutive session.

AMZN Layoffs: Corporate Realignment And Support

The recent layoffs follow a larger corporate reduction in January that affected roughly 16,000 employees, Reuters reported. The Wall Street Journal and Reuters noted that Chief Executive Andy Jassy has pushed to streamline operations, trim administrative bureaucracy, and redirect resources toward critical technological bets.

For impacted employees based in the United States, Amazon is providing 90 days of pay and benefits, along with outplacement support, transitional healthcare coverage, and eligibility for severance packages.

Despite the staffing changes, Amazon remains committed to expanding its broader AI ecosystem. The company continues to roll out its Nova family of foundation models, build out artificial intelligence offerings for Amazon Web Services, and integrate generative AI capabilities across its retail and hardware divisions.

AMZN Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘low’ message volumes. Retail chatter inched ahead by 5% over the previous session and has soared close to 95% over the past month.

Alphabet’s (GOOG,GOOGL) upcoming quarterly results due after-hours on Wednesday have investor expectations ripe for positive spillover effects across larger cloud service providers like Amazon.

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AMZN stock has gained 5.2% year-to-date.

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