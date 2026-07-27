The proposed Amazon Leo Direct-to-Device system would deploy up to 5,105 low Earth orbit satellites beginning in 2028 and build on the company's satellite ambitions.

Amazon said the Leo Direct-to-Device system will complement its existing broadband satellite network by connecting compatible smartphones directly from space.

The company said the network could also support disaster response, fleet management, remote worksites, IoT devices and emergency messaging when terrestrial infrastructure is unavailable.

According to the FCC filing, the constellation will operate across five orbital shells to provide coverage from densely populated regions to near-polar areas.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is preparing to extend smartphone connectivity beyond the reach of cell towers, with the company filing plans with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for a new constellation of more than 5,100 satellites capable of delivering voice, data, messaging, and emergency services directly to compatible mobile devices.

The proposed Amazon Leo Direct-to-Device system would deploy up to 5,105 low Earth orbit satellites beginning in 2028 and build on the company's satellite ambitions following its agreement to acquire Globalstar's satellite operations and mobile satellite spectrum assets earlier this year.

Amazon shares were up nearly 2% in Monday’s opening trade.

AMZN Eyes Direct-to-Phone Connectivity

Amazon said the Leo Direct-to-Device system will complement its existing broadband satellite network by connecting compatible smartphones directly from space. The service is designed to support voice calls, messaging, data and emergency communications in areas beyond the reach of traditional cellular networks.

The company said the network could also support disaster response, fleet management, remote worksites, IoT devices and emergency messaging when terrestrial infrastructure is unavailable.

Amazon said the service is designed to work with compatible smartphones, including newer devices equipped with satellite-capable chipsets, rather than requiring dedicated satellite phones.

How Leo Will Function

According to the FCC filing, the constellation will operate across five orbital shells to provide coverage from densely populated regions to near-polar areas.

The company said that unlike traditional "bent-pipe" satellites that simply relay signals, Leo's satellites will process data in orbit and communicate with one another using laser links to improve routing and network performance.

Amazon said it also plans to use technologies such as digital beamforming, adaptive modulation and dual-polarization reception to improve spectrum efficiency while minimizing interference with other satellite operators.

The Battle For Satellite-To-Phone Connectivity

Amazon's filing comes as companies race to eliminate mobile dead zones by connecting everyday smartphones directly to satellites.

In February 2025, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) commercially launched its Starlink Direct to Cell service in the U.S. and New Zealand, allowing standard 4G LTE smartphones on partner networks to send messages via satellites, with plans to expand into voice, data and IoT services.

Another competitor, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS), is developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect directly with standard, unmodified smartphones, allowing users to make calls, send texts, browse the web, and use apps over 4G and 5G networks without requiring specialized hardware.

Like its rivals, Amazon plans to partner with mobile network operators to extend existing terrestrial coverage rather than replace it, targeting regions where building traditional cellular infrastructure is impractical or uneconomical.

What Retail Traders Think Of AMZN Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Amazon trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

AMZN stock is up 1% year-to-date, while SPCX stock is down 25%. ASTS stock has declined 21% during this period.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 22% over the past 12 months, while the Tema Space Innovators ETF (NASA) is down 8%.

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) is up 30% during this period, while the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) is up 32%.

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