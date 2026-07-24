Nvidia secured advanced AI chip packaging capacity in Arizona through a multi-year strategic agreement with Amkor Technology.

Nvidia will provide a $1.5-billion prepayment to Amkor Technology to support multi-year advanced packaging capacity and technological development.

The deal centers on expanding Amkor’s planned advanced packaging and testing facility in Arizona to strengthen domestic semiconductor supply chains.

The partners will align product roadmaps to advance next-generation AI platforms.

Semiconductor packaging specialist Amkor Technology and artificial intelligence chip maker Nvidia have entered into a multi-year strategic partnership designed to accelerate the development of next-generation AI hardware and expand domestic chip processing capacity in the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nvidia will provide a $1.5-billion prepayment to support the expansion of Amkor’s advanced packaging and testing infrastructure. The initiative aims to improve supply chain resilience for critical computing hardware amid surging global demand for AI infrastructure.

AMKR stock surged 12% after-hours, while NVDA slipped 0.4%.

Strengthening Domestic Infrastructure

A primary focus of the alliance is Amkor’s planned manufacturing footprint in Arizona. While Amkor currently maintains an extensive supply chain network across Asia, the investment accelerates its efforts to establish full turnkey advanced packaging and testing capabilities in the U.S.

"Amkor's global capabilities, combined with their committed investment in the United States, are critical components of building resilient AI infrastructure and accelerating next-generation technologies," said Debora Shoquist, Executive Vice President of Operations at Nvidia.

Advanced packaging has become a key bottleneck and technological hurdle in semiconductor production. Modern AI processors rely on complex packaging methods—such as heterogeneous integration and high-density interconnects—to combine multiple silicon dies into unified, high-performance systems capable of efficient energy use and high data throughput.

Strategic Roadmap For AI Advancements

Beyond capacity reservations, the agreement establishes a joint roadmap for engineering advancements. Amkor will collaborate with Nvidia to refine advanced packaging solutions for a broad portfolio of components, including data center graphics processors, networking hardware, and accelerated computing platforms.

"This strategic partnership with Nvidia underscores the central role advanced packaging plays in enabling the future of AI," said Kevin Engel, Chief Executive Officer of Amkor Technology. Engel added that the deal helps accelerate Amkor's long-term technology plans while expanding American capabilities for critical AI systems.

AMKR Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

“This company was a sleeper. At 16B market cap, there is so much room to run,” a user said following the deal announcement.

AMKR stock has jumped 63% year-to-date.

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