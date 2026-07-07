The brokerage reaffirmed its bullish stance on both semiconductor names, while retail traders and Wall Street analysts remain largely optimistic.

Teradyne surged more than 8% and AMD climbed as much as 10.5% on Monday, before trimming gains later in the session.

Stocktwits sentiment for both stocks remained ‘bullish,’ with message volume staying ‘high’ as traders reacted to the analyst note.

In a Stocktwits poll, AMD is ranked as the second-most favored long-term semiconductor stock, behind Nvidia.

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (TER) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) jumped on Monday after Goldman Sachs raised its price targets on both semiconductor stocks.

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While the TER stock surged more than 8%, AMD shares climbed as much as 10.5% in morning trading. By afternoon, both stocks had pared some of their gains.

At the time of writing, TER stock was up 3.5%, while AMD shares traded nearly 7% higher.

TER, AMD Get Fresh Price Target Hikes From Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised its 12-month price target on Teradyne to $465 from $350, implying nearly 26% upside from the stock's last closing price, according to CNBC. The brokerage also lifted its target on AMD to $640 from $450, suggesting roughly 24% upside from its previous close.

Goldman Sachs maintained its 'Buy' rating on both stocks, signaling continued confidence in their long-term growth prospects.

AMD Sits Second Behind NVDA In Stocktwits Retail Poll

A live Stocktwits retail poll shows AMD as the second-most popular long-term semiconductor pick among retail investors.

Nvidia (NVDA) currently leads with 42% of the votes, while AMD follows with 33%. Broadcom (AVGO) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) round out the poll with 15% and 10%, respectively.

Around 1,600 users had voted at the time of writing.

TER, AMD Stocks: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for both TER and AMD remained ‘bullish,’ unchanged over the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘high’ at the time of writing.

One retail trader on Stocktwits said the price target hike for AMD gives it a fresh bullish catalyst, but added that “traders will be watching if price can keep up with the target raise.”

https://stocktwits.com/GeraldSuk190/message/658339781

Goldman Sachs’ optimism broadly aligns with Wall Street’s consensus. According to Koyfin, 13 of the 18 analysts covering Teradyne rate the stock ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while four recommend ‘Hold.’ The average 12-month price target stands at $423.41, implying nearly 15% upside from the stock’s last close.

For AMD, Koyfin data shows that 42 of the 51 analysts covering the chipmaker have a ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’ rating, while the remaining nine rate it ‘Hold.’ The consensus 12-month price target is $423.41, implying a 1% downside from its last closing price.

The TER stock has gained 93% year-to-date, while AMD shares have surged 161% in the same period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<