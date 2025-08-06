Two much-awaited earnings announcements in the after-hours session disappointed investors, but the shares of these companies saw brisk trading volumes.

U.S. equities pulled back on Tuesday as a mixed services sector activity report cast further cloud on the interest rate outlook. While tariff headlines and Main Street data are driving much of the action on Wall Street, earnings continue to create ripples in the market.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

After-hours move: -6.28%

Trading volume: 20.99 million

AMD’s second-quarter results were mixed, with revenue rising year-over-year (YoY) and exceeding the consensus estimate, driven by demand related to artificial intelligence (AI). The bottom-line results missed expectations, dragged by charges related to China chip curbs.

The company’s guidance for the current quarter exceeded expectations.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward AMD stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (92/100, and the message volume increased to ‘extremely high’ amid the earnings release.

AMD stock is up over 44% year-to-date.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

After-hours move: -16.33%

Trading volume: 15.21 million

The huge after-hours volume in Super Micro stock followed the AI server manufacturer's report of a double miss in its fourth quarter, with some of the weakness attributed to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) guidance for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026 was also below estimates, but the revenue outlook aligned with expectations. The revenue guidance for the full year exceeded Street expectations.

The retail users of the Stocktwits platform were willing to look past the near-term results, and consequently, sentiment toward the stock improved to ‘extremely high’ levels by late Tuesday from ‘high’ a day ago. The message volume was at ‘high’ levels.

Super Micro stock has climbed nearly 88% this year.

Lucid Group (LCID)

After-hours move: -8.47%

Trading volume: 15.19 million

Struggling premium electric-vehicle (EV) maker Lucid reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter, with revenue also trailing expectations.

The Newark, California-based company also revised its full-year production forecasts to 18,000-20,000 units, down from a prior expectation of 20,000 units.

Notwithstanding the earnings disappointment, retail sentiment toward Lucid stock improved, although it remained at ‘neutral’ levels from ‘bearish’ a day ago. The message volume was muted at ‘normal,’ although improving from ‘low’ a day ago.

Weak industry and company fundamentals have weighed down on the stock, which is down about 20% year-to-date.

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA)

After-hours move: +0.25%

Trading volume: 7.54 million

Cable giant Comcast, which reported forecast-beating quarterly results last week, came on retail traders’ radar after the company said it would extend its high-speed internet network in Bossier City as well as Naperville, Illinois.

Comcast is also in the process of spinning off most of its cable TV networks and digital assets, creating a new media company named Versant. The spinoff is expected to close by the end of the year.

The mood of retail traders on Stocktwits toward Comcast remained ‘bullish’ and the message volume was ‘high.’

Comcast stock has declined by over 11% this year.

Nvidia (NVDA)

After-hours move: +0.49%

Trading volume: 7.21 million

Nvidia continues to be one of the most actively traded stocks in the extended session, given its pole position in the AI space. The company’s shares slid nearly a percentage point in Tuesday’s regular session amid the broader market weakness and Trump’s threat of additional semiconductor tariffs.

Nvidia stock elicited ‘bullish’ sentiment from retail users on the Stocktwits platform by late Tuesday, unchanged from a day ago. The message volume was also at ‘high’ levels.

The YTD gain for the stock is about 33%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<