Wednesday’s strength came amid a Semafor report, citing people familiar with the matter, which stated that AMD was in the early stages of discussing using rival Intel’s foundry.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) stock rose 1.4% on Wednesday, drawing buzz and an improved sentiment reading on Stocktwits late in the day, following a report about talks between AMD and Intel regarding a manufacturing partnership.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The retail sentiment for AMD stock shifted to ‘neutral’ (48/100), from ‘bearish’ the previous day, with the 24-hour message volume rising 115%. AMD was among the top-trending 10 equity tickers on the platform.

AMD sentiment and message volume as of 1:20 a.m. ET, Oct. 2 | source: Stocktwits

On Wednesday, Semafor reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that AMD was in early-stage discussions for a deal to use rival Intel’s foundry. It was unclear how much of AMD’s manufacturing would be shifted to Intel, should a deal be struck or whether the partnership would come with an investment in Intel, it added. A majority of AMD’s chips are now manufactured by Taiwanese foundry TSMC (TSMC).

Although TSMC’s technology is far superior to Intel’s, the quest to source chips from the struggling chipmaker may have been driven by the Trump administration’s directive to source primarily from American factories.

Commenting on the report, a Stocktwits user, bullish on the AMD stock, said the deal is “good.” “We need all the chips we can get, NVDA already uses some Intel,” they said.

Another user based their optimism on the technical strength, stating that “$AMD chart suggests a breakout.”

Reacting to the report, AMD stock climbed 1.37% to $164.01 on Wednesday and an incremental 0.85% in overnight hours. Intel jumped 7.12% to $35.94 in the regular session.

Intel is among the best-performing S&P 500 stocks this year, having implemented turnaround initiatives and subsequently attracted investments from the U.S. government, as well as SoftBank and Nvidia. Recent rumors suggest that Apple may invest in Intel, although neither company has made a formal comment.

AMD stock has gained about 36% year-to-date, but pales in comparison to Intel’s 80% rally.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<