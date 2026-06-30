Japan is reportedly evaluating Palantir Technologies' Maven Smart System for its military operations.

Palantir’s Maven Smart System is being evaluated as Japan looks to integrate AI into military decision-making.

Despite evaluating the U.S. firm's software, Japanese government and ruling coalition insiders are advocating for the mid- to long-term development of a homegrown AI platform.

The potential deployment follows Palantir’s March 2025 software procurement by NATO.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) share price gained nearly 2% on Tuesday amid reports that Japan is weighing the adoption of the firm’s AI defense systems for the command-and-control infrastructure of its Self-Defense Forces.

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Defense Ministry sources told Japanese publication Asahi Shimbun, that Palantir’s Maven Smart System is currently being evaluated for the role. The potential integration comes as Tokyo moves forward with plans to revise three critical national security documents, aiming to incorporate advanced AI into the military's command-and-control decision-making support networks.

While defense authorities have not yet issued an official confirmation, the report has already accelerated an internal debate within Tokyo's political spheres. Insiders within the government and the ruling coalition are strongly urging the development of a domestic military AI system over the medium and long term.

These officials cite significant concerns regarding an over-reliance on a foreign technology provider and the need to safeguard sensitive sovereign military data.

What Is PLTR’s Maven Smart System?

A report from Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) published in June this year said the Maven Smart System was the Defense Department’s premier AI-enabled software platform, with Palantir as the main software integrator. It draws on many data feeds and supports military intelligence, targeting, and command-and-control activities.

Palantir supporters might interpret Japan’s possible usage of the system as further proof that partner nations are increasingly considering the firm's technology a fundamental component of defense infrastructure.

U.S. defense forces, which include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Space Force, along with U.S. federal intelligence agencies, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and Israeli defense forces, use the Maven Smart System.

Moreover, Palantir and Anthropic had partnered with Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS to embed Anthropic’s (ANTHZZX) Claude AI models into Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) for U.S. defense and intelligence operations.

PLTR Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock rose 117% over the previous session.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), Invesco QQQ (QQQ), the State Street Select Technology ETF (XLK) and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT), which include PLTR as part of their holdings, have all gained between 8.5% to 30% year-to-date.

PLTR stock has lost 36.6% so far this year.

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