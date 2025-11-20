The e-commerce giant said the investment is expected to create at least 200 new jobs at its Amazon data center campus.

Amazon.com (AMZN) said on Thursday it plans to invest at least $3 billion in Warren County, Mississippi, to build a new data center campus to support artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing technologies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The e-commerce giant said the investment is expected to create at least 200 new jobs at the Amazon data center campus and to support more than 300 additional full-time equivalent positions in Warren County.

Amazon said this represents the largest private investment in Warren County's history and follows its $10 billion investment in Madison County announced in 2024.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<