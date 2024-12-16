Amazon Stock In Focus On Reported Warehouse Strikes: Retail Turns Bearish

Amazon Teamsters have reportedly authorised strikes at two of the retailer’s warehouses in New York.

First Published Dec 16, 2024, 9:01 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 9:01 PM IST

Shares of Amazon rose slightly on Monday morning even as the retailer faced the possibility of strikes at two of its New York warehouses, with retail sentiment inching down.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest labor unions, reportedly authorized strikes at two of the retailer’s warehouses in New York, WSJ reported.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ from a week ago. Message volumes inched down to ‘low’ from ‘normal’ in the same period.

Screenshot 2024-12-16 at 6.54.07 PM.png AMZN sentiment meter and message volume as of 8:14 am ET

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters’ vote came despite the tech giant committing to invest $2 billion towards boosting delivery driver pay amid ongoing conflict over contract negotiations.

According to the report, the Staten Island JFK8 and Queens DBK4 facilities are the warehouses that voted “nearly unanimously to authorize a strike of their own.”

The union reportedly said its decision was based on “Amazon’s illegal refusal to recognize their union and negotiate a contract addressing the company’s low wages and dangerous working conditions.”

Separately, Jefferies has raised the firm's price target to $275 from $235 with a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. Its 50% cloud market share is in favor of strong artificial intelligence revenue potential over time, The Fly.com reported citing the analyst firm.

Amazon stock is up 52% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Star Bulk Stock Falls After Firm Amends Dividend Policy, Announces New Repurchase Program: Retail Goes Bullish

Barrick Gold Stock Falls Amid Mali’s ‘Baseless’ Charges, Mine Shutdown Risk: Retail Cautiously Optimistic

Okta Climbs On JPMorgan Upgrade Citing Cloud Security Momentum: Retail Divided

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Hits 3-Week High, Retail Buzz Builds On Chronic Thyroid Eye Disease Trial Data

NMHI Stock Soars On Majority Stake Acquisition Plan In J&Y Marigold To Boost Bitcoin Mining: Retail Applauds

Gujarat police uncover cyber crime network: Rs 50 crore laundered through 42 bank accounts, 8 arrested snt

Star Bulk Stock Falls After Firm Amends Dividend Policy, Announces New Repurchase Program: Retail Goes Bullish

Found ourselves at odds Canada's FM Chrystia Freeland resigns citing rift with PM Trudeau; read letter snt

Indian-origin CEO thinks he should 'get a green card', Elon Musk replies; SEE viral social media exchange shk

Barrick Gold Stock Falls Amid Mali’s ‘Baseless’ Charges, Mine Shutdown Risk: Retail Cautiously Optimistic

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

