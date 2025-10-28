This comes after Amazon said it would reduce its corporate workforce by about 14,000 roles, building on a recent slew of job cuts at the company.

Amazon.com (AMZN) is reportedly cutting roles in its video-game division as part of a broad workforce reduction that the e-commerce and technology giant announced earlier in the day.

This comes after the company said on Tuesday that it would reduce its corporate workforce by about 14,000 roles, building on a recent slew of job cuts the company has planned to save costs and increase investment in artificial intelligence.

According to a Bloomberg News report, citing a memo to staff on Tuesday, Amazon did not detail how many employees in the video-game unit will be impacted but outlined that the job reductions would happen in its Irvine and San Diego offices as well as its central publishing division.

