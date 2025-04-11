Amazon Reportedly Plans $15B Expansion Of Warehouse, Logistics Infrastructure In US

Read Full Article

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is reportedly considering plans to expand its warehouse and logistics infrastructure through a $15 billion investment.

According to a Bloomberg News report, Amazon is seeking proposals from potential partners for as many as 80 new logistics facilities in the United States.

The plan, if implemented, would reverse the company's post-pandemic construction slowdown.

Amazon has traditionally leased sites, but between 2020 and 2022, it heavily bought developed properties and bare land across North America, taking parts of the development process in-house, according to Bloomberg.

The report notes that some of Amazon's interactions with potential partners predated last week's tariff announcement from President Donald Trump, which roiled global markets.

Trump's policy reversal – pausing the tariff hikes on most countries for 90 days on Wednesday – lifted stocks across the board, including Amazon.

The e-commerce and cloud giant's shares rose 12% in their best performance since November 2022.

Trump's move to raise tariffs on Chinese goods, including on low-cost items that were earlier imported duty-free, is expected to weaken the business of Temu, Shein, and AliExpree.

These Chinese e-commerce platforms have, in recent years, scaled considerably in the U.S., giving competition to Amazon.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment notched higher in the 'bullish' territory, while message volume remained 'extremely high'.

AMZN sentiment and message volume as of April 9 | Source: Stocktwits

A user said they sold the stock after Wednesday's gains, while several others posted expectations of further gains in the following days.

AMZN shares are down 13% year to date.

