Amazon said that starting December 2025, the pharmacy kiosks will be available to patients at its One Medical locations across the greater Los Angeles area.

Amazon noted that starting December 2025, the pharmacy kiosks will be available to patients at its One Medical locations across the greater Los Angeles area, including Downtown L.A., West L.A., Beverly Hills, Long Beach, and West Hollywood. The company said that expansion to additional One Medical offices and other locations will happen soon after.

Amazon’s shares were up nearly 1% in premarket trading. Retail sentiment on the company remained unchanged in the ‘neutral’ territory compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

AMZN sentiment and message volume October 8, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Amazon said that after a provider writes a prescription, patients can choose to have it sent to its pharmacy for an in-office kiosk pickup within minutes, with no separate trip to the pharmacy required, while using their mobile phone to check out in the Amazon app.

"We've designed the kiosk experience to be simple, fast, and patient-centered," said Hannah McClellan, vice president of operations, Amazon Pharmacy. She said that a kiosk transaction includes access to a team of pharmacists who can provide consultation via video or phone, just as they would at a traditional pharmacy counter.

These kiosks contain a wide range of commonly prescribed medications, including antibiotics, inhalers, and blood pressure medications, Amazon said, adding that controlled substances and medications requiring refrigeration are not available through the kiosks.

Amazon shares have risen over 1% this year and gained nearly 20% in the last 12 months.

