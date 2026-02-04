The commercial agreement currently being discussed involves tuning OpenAI’s models to respond in a way that Amazon prefers.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and OpenAI are reportedly in talks to customize the latter’s AI models to power the e-commerce giant’s products, including the Alexa voice assistant.

According to a report by The Information, as cited by TheFly, Amazon is in talks with OpenAI to get special access to its technology. The commercial agreement currently being discussed involves tuning OpenAI’s models to respond in a way that Amazon prefers.

Amazon shares were up 0.4% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade, with retail sentiment hovering in the ‘neutral’ territory.

