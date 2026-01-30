According to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cited people familiar with the matter, Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy is leading negotiations with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is reportedly considering an investment of up to $50 billion in OpenAI in a big AI startup.

The details of the deal could change even if the talks go through, WSJ reported, citing the people.

Previously, WSJ had reported that OpenAI is looking for up to $100 billion in new capital from investors.

Shares of AMZN declined about 0.7% at the time of writing.

