The company also announced a collaboration between Amazon Business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Deloitte on two new, AI-powered solutions.

Amazon.com (AMZN) on Wednesday at its Amazon Business’ Reshape conference announced several new AI-powered solutions, including the Amazon Business Assistant that would help organizations automate routine tasks, and make spending easier and more efficient.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“Amazon Business combines vast selection and competitive pricing with enterprise-grade tools—multi-user accounts, approval workflows, and deep analytics—to help companies manage business buying and operate more efficiently,” said Shelley Salomon, vice president of Amazon Business.

“Now, with new, AI-enhanced tools, we’re empowering organizations to reduce costs, make data-driven buying decisions, and get support when and where they need it,” Salomon added.

The company also announced a collaboration between Amazon Business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Deloitte on two new, AI-powered solutions aimed at equipping organizations to respond more effectively to supply chain disruptions and save time and money.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<