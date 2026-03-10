Last week, Goldman Sachs cut its price target on the stock from $44 to $39 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

Figure Technology Solutions said its consumer loan marketplace volume rose 127% year-over-year to $896 million in February 2026, compared with $395 million in February 2025.

The company also reported that its yield-bearing stablecoin in circulation reached $588 million, representing a 56% increase from January 2026.

Figure’s fourth-quarter EPS came in at $0.06, missing analyst estimates of $0.15.

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR) shares were in the spotlight on Tuesday after Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev lowered the firm’s price target to $55 from $64 while maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating.

Mizuho cited FIGR’s fourth-quarter 2025 results and its partnership with Agora Data as factors behind the updated target. Figure's "aggressive" expansion of its total addressable market and product range in the U.S. consumer credit market is encouraging, said Dolev.

The partnership indicated Figure’s plans to enter the auto-loans market using its proprietary platform. Currently, the global auto-loans market stands at a market cap of $1.8 trillion, according to Mordor Intelligence.

On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR) stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ as chatter levels around it remained ‘low’ over the past day.

FIGR retail sentiment and message volume on March 10 as of 12:38 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Recent Loan Marketplace Growth

Figure Technology Solutions reported full-year 2025 net revenue of $506.9 million, while net income reached $134.3 million and adjusted EBITDA totaled $251.2 million, according to the company’s earnings report.

First-lien loans represented 19% of originations in its Consumer Loan Marketplace, up from 12% a year earlier. The average loan size was approximately $135,000, while second-lien loans were about $85,000, according to the company.

Additionally, the firm reported that the volume of its consumer loan marketplace increased by 127% year over year to $896 million in February 2026, and the amount of yield-bearing stablecoin ($YLDS) in circulation increased by 56% from January to $588 million, indicating the increasing use of the company's blockchain-based settlement infrastructure.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter of 2025, however, came in at $0.06, falling short of analyst expectations of $0.15.

Goldman Sachs cut Figure Technology's price target from $44 to $39 last week while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman said Figure's core business is expected to grow in the long term, while the firm expects higher volume as the usual winter slowdown in HELOC origination ends.

