According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Boeing said that it found scratched wiring in undelivered planes and traced the problem to a machining error.

The company didn’t share more details about what fixes would be required or how many planes were affected.

A Boeing spokeswoman said the fixes could be completed in a matter of days on each plane.

The delay could slow overall plane deliveries of March, as per the report.

Boeing is reportedly delaying deliveries of its 737 Max planes after it discovered a problem with wiring on its newly built craft, and sent shares down nearly 2% on Tuesday.

A Boeing spokeswoman said the fixes could be completed in a matter of days on each plane, and the delay could slow overall plane deliveries of March, as per the report. However, it said the plane maker is sticking to delivering 500 737 Max planes in 2026.

After a door plug detached from a 737 MAX plane midair in January 2024, regulators imposed stricter measures on Boeing and mandated a slowdown in production. The recent issues put the company's efforts to rectify its manufacturing under scanner especially after it had said that it is closing so-called shadow factories devoted to fixing, maintaining and updating planes that had stacked up in recent years.

February Deliveries

According to a report from Reuters, Boeing delivered 51 jets in February, an increase from 46 it delivered in the first month of 2026.

Boeing reportedly delivered 43 single-aisle 737 MAX jets, including ​a jet for Chinese carrier Shenzhen Airlines. It also delivered eight widebody ​jets: three 787 Dreamliners, two 777 freighters and three 767s - two freighters and one to be converted into a military aerial refueling tanker.

Meanwhile, Airbus delivered 33 single-aisle jets that include eight A220s, four A320neos and 21 A321neos - and two widebody A350s.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around BA trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have risen 2.3% so far in 2026.