According to a report from Reuters, citing comments made by CEO Andy Jassy during an internal all-hands meeting, artificial intelligence could boost cloud revenues.

Amazon.com (AMZN) reportedly expects revenue from its cloud business Amazon Web Services (AWS) to hit $600 billion in annual sales by 2036, double the prior estimate.

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According to a report from Reuters, citing comments made by CEO Andy Jassy during an internal all-hands meeting, artificial intelligence could boost cloud revenues.

“I've been thinking ​for the last number of years that ⁠AWS, call it 10 years from now, ​could be about a $300 billion annual revenue, ​run rate business,” Jassy reportedly said. “I think what's happening in AI is that AWS has a chance to be ​at least double that.”

Shares of AMZN were up 1.3% at the time of writing.

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