CREATOR-POWERED COMMERCE PLATFORM EXPANDS ITS ROSTER OF ATHLETES AND ENTERTAINERS WITH A DEDICATED SHOP FOR THE ICONIC DOCUMENTARY ABOUT THE LIFE AND TIMES OF CHAMPION MMA FIGHTER MARK KERR

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced the launch of an exclusive online storefront for The Smashing Machine, a line of limited edition apparel and merchandise inspired by the seminal HBO documentary about two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion and mixed martial arts legend Mark Kerr. Physical merchandise offerings feature unique hats, joggers, sweatshirts and t-shirts, along with limited-edition drops inspired by the documentary.

The launch is the first of multiple campaigns branded under Fight Theory, a new apparel brand inspired by MMA culture. The new storefront, built and powered by Amaze’s technology and creative studio, gives fans direct access to The Smashing Machine documentary’s limited-edition apparel and merchandise. With exclusive designs that celebrate the upcoming re-release of the documentary, the storefront offers both classic and contemporary styles that embody the spirit of one of the sport’s most influential athletes.

“The Smashing Machine documentary is a seminal film about the early days of MMA and an indelible profile of fighter Mark Kerr. Mark is not only a pioneer in combat sports, but also an icon whose story continues to inspire athletes and fans worldwide,” said Aaron Day, Chairman and CEO of Amaze Holdings, Inc. “By launching The Smashing Machine storefront, we’re helping fans of the documentary connect directly with their audience through a curated brand experience that brings his story to life.”

The storefront launch comes as anticipation builds for The Smashing Machine feature film starring Dwayne Johnson, based on the documentary. With a renewed spotlight on the iconic documentary and Kerr’s legacy, Amaze’s creator-first platform enables the documentary’s brand to expand its reach, blending authentic storytelling with modern commerce.

For athlete creators looking for new ways to engage fans, Amaze offers a complete solution for launching and selling products directly to an athlete’s fanbase.

The Smashing Machine merchandise is now live on its storefront.

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co

For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, the size of our market, our plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain our creator base and expand the range of products available for sale; we may experience difficulties in managing our growth and expenses; we may not keep pace with technological advances; there may be undetected errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform; significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks and cyberattacks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors affecting our business generally; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, online liability, consumer protection, and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel and senior management.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.

Source: Amaze Holdings, Inc

Released September 25, 2025

