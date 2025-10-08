The proposed hub is likely to include three data center campuses, situated in three villages within the southern Indian state of Visakhapatnam.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) (GOOG) Google unit has reportedly set its sights on establishing a major data center hub in India, aligning with substantial investment commitments to artificial intelligence (AI) by its mega-cap rivals. The proposed plan is the largest-ever investment by Google in India’s digital economy, and the data center cluster is likely to be Asia’s largest.

Google is likely to invest $10 billion in setting up a data center cluster with a capacity of one Gigawatt (GW) in Visakhapatnam, located in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, according to a report in the Economic Times, which cited details of the proposed investment it has access to.

Alphabet stock has seen a solid recovery in recent months, thanks to its breakthrough with AI offerings and an antitrust ruling that has obviated the need for the company to divest key assets, including Chrome. The Class A Alphabet stock has gained 30% year-to-date (YTD). On Stockwits, retail sentiment toward Alphabet stock stayed ‘bearish’ as of early Wednesday and the muted mood was accompanied by ‘low’ message volume on the stream.

GOOGL sentiment and message volume as of 2:40 a.m. ET, Oct. 8 | source: Stocktwits

The proposed hub is likely to include three data center campuses, situated in three villages within the state. The facility is expected to come online by July 2029. As part of the plan, Google plans to install three high-capacity submarine cables, dedicated cable landing stations, high-capacity metro fiber lines, and other telecom infrastructure.

The Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board, headed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is expected to approve the investment proposal on Wednesday, with a formal agreement anticipated to be signed between the company and Andhra Pradesh IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh in New Delhi on Oct. 14.

Google reportedly operates data centers in 11 countries, spread across 29 sites. The India data center plan comes against the backdrop of the Trump administration pressuring U.S. corporations to invest onshore. President Donald Trump has also poured cold water on big tech’s overseas hiring by increasing the H-1B visa processing fee to a substantial $100,000.

