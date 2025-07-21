The carrier was forced to ground the aircraft operating under its main brand and the Horizon Air unit after experiencing the outage at about 8 p.m. PT.

Alaska Airlines (ALK) resumed operations after a system-wide IT issue led to the grounding of its fleet for a few hours on Sunday evening.

The carrier was forced to ground the aircraft operating under its main brand and the Horizon Air unit after experiencing the outage at about 8 p.m. PT.

“As of 11 p.m. Pacific, the ground stop has been lifted, and our operations have resumed,” the company said in an emailed statement to Stocktwits.

The airline also reiterated its earlier warning that there would be residual impacts on its operations as it repositions its aircraft and crew. It urged passengers to check the status of their flights before departing for the airport. The airline operates flights to over 120 destinations, including international routes to Japan, Canada, and South Korea.

However, it did not immediately specify the exact cause of the problem. Last year, the company was forced to ground its fleet in April after a system upgrade that calculates weight and balance. The stoppage came months after a mid-air incident with a Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Alaska Air stock has fallen nearly 18% this year after being hit by a slump in demand due to economic uncertainty from the Trump administration’s tariffs. However, larger rivals Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have been more optimistic about demand growth in the second half of the year.

The airline is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings on July 24.

