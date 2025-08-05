Key support levels lie between ₹1,880 - ₹1,900 and then at ₹1,720 - ₹1,750, according to the analyst

Indian telecom giant Bharti Airtel is expected to post strong June quarter (Q1FY26) results later in the day. According to street estimates, Airtel could see a 25% – 28% jump in revenue to ₹48,250 - ₹48,900 crore, while net profit is expected to surge 55% - 60% to ₹7,120 - ₹7,690 crore.

Continued subscriber additions and growth in average revenue per user (ARPU) are set to boost the topline.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the stock has bounced back after a short-lived correction and is currently consolidating just above the key ₹1,900 support zone, noted SEBI-registered analyst Rohit Mehta.

The broader structure remains bullish, and if the stock holds above the support, it could potentially move toward the all-time high of ₹2,028, Mehta said.

Key support levels lie between ₹1,880 - ₹1,900 and then at ₹1,720 - ₹1,750, the analyst added.

Fundamental Watch

The company remains fundamentally strong with a 5-year profit CAGR of 25.4% and a healthy dividend payout ratio of 38.8%. However, Mehta believes that the valuations are steep, with the stock trading at 9.6 times its book value.

Last quarter, sales rose 27.3%, while profit before tax soared 245%. However, its sequential declines reflected some margin pressure or higher costs.

Investors will also be closely watching management commentary, especially on ARPU trends and 5G monetization, Mehta said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ ahead of the earnings report.

Airtel's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 03:13 p.m. IST on August 5 | Source: Stocktwits

The shares were 0.5% at ₹1,924.60 at the time of writing, having gained 20.8% YTD.

