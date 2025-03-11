Airline Stocks Tumble After Revised Q1 Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Reaction Is Mixed

Delta Air Lines now expects 3% to 4% revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025 compared to its initial guidance of 7% to 9% growth. American Airlines expects Q1 revenue to remain flat year-over-year compared to an initial guidance of 3% to 5% growth.

Airline Stocks Tumble After Revised Q1 Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Reaction Is Mixed
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 12, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Airline stocks were the talk of the town on Tuesday after top carriers revised their first-quarter revenue forecasts lower as concerns about a slowdown in the world’s largest economy gathered momentum.

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) said it now expects revenue growth of 3% to 4% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 compared to its initial guidance of 7% to 9% growth. The airline has also lowered its operating margin forecast to 4% to 5% from the 6% to 8% projected earlier.

Delta also expects Q1 earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 to $0.50 compared to the initial guidance of $0.70 to $1.00.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) had a similar story to tell. The airline expects its Q1 revenue to remain flat year-over-year (YoY) compared to an initial guidance of 3% to 5% growth. Losses are expected to widen to $0.60 to $0.80 per share compared to a previous forecast of a loss of $0.20 to $0.40.

Following the updates, Delta Air Lines stock fell nearly 8%, while American Airlines shares slid over 6% on Tuesday morning.

Southwest Airlines also projected a lower revenue growth in Q1, but the airline’s decision to charge passengers to check bags pushed the stock higher.

Southwest expects 2% to 4% growth in its revenue available per seat mile (RASM) compared to its previous guidance of 5% to 7% growth.

The revised forecast comes as ongoing tariff wars, a potential federal shutdown, and fears of an economic slowdown weigh on the broader market.

According to a Reuters report, Citi analyst Stephen Trent stated that although Delta's forecast cut was disappointing, it wasn’t entirely unexpected.

"Concerns about US consumer strength, possible DOGE impacts on governmental air travel demand and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) staffing, US government tariff uncertainties, and several high-profile aviation incidents across North America have all occurred since late January," Trent said, according to the report.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment turned out mixed for the three airline stocks.

While sentiment trended in the ‘neutral’ territory for DAL and AAL shares, it dipped into the ‘extremely bearish’ territory for Southwest Airlines.

DAL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:17 a.m. ET on March 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits DAL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:17 a.m. ET on March 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits AAL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:18 a.m. ET on March 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits AAL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:18 a.m. ET on March 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits LUV’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:19 a.m. ET on March 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits LUV’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:19 a.m. ET on March 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits user messages are implying a mixed take on the industry.

Investors are awaiting the release of the CPI inflation data on Wednesday to get further hints about the Federal Reserve’s next policy actions, which could have a significant bearing on the economy.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Boeing Reports 63% Rise In February Deliveries — Retail’s Bullish But Frustrated Over Lack Of Stock Price Movement

Boeing Reports 63% Rise In February Deliveries — Retail’s Bullish But Frustrated Over Lack Of Stock Price Movement

Cboe Pushes For Ether Staking In ETFs While Token Struggles Below $2K – Stock Drops Amid Market Slump

Cboe Pushes For Ether Staking In ETFs While Token Struggles Below $2K – Stock Drops Amid Market Slump

Disney Stock Drops Below $100 As Recession Fears Intensify: Retail Stays Bearish

Disney Stock Drops Below $100 As Recession Fears Intensify: Retail Stays Bearish

Robinhood Stock Rises On Significant Jump In February Operating Metrics: Retail Remains Bullish

Robinhood Stock Rises On Significant Jump In February Operating Metrics: Retail Remains Bullish

ServiceNow Stock Rebounds After Analysts Give Thumbs Up To $2.85B Moveworks Deal: Retail’s Excited

ServiceNow Stock Rebounds After Analysts Give Thumbs Up To $2.85B Moveworks Deal: Retail’s Excited

Recent Stories

Boeing Reports 63% Rise In February Deliveries — Retail’s Bullish But Frustrated Over Lack Of Stock Price Movement

Boeing Reports 63% Rise In February Deliveries — Retail’s Bullish But Frustrated Over Lack Of Stock Price Movement

Cboe Pushes For Ether Staking In ETFs While Token Struggles Below $2K – Stock Drops Amid Market Slump

Cboe Pushes For Ether Staking In ETFs While Token Struggles Below $2K – Stock Drops Amid Market Slump

Disney Stock Drops Below $100 As Recession Fears Intensify: Retail Stays Bearish

Disney Stock Drops Below $100 As Recession Fears Intensify: Retail Stays Bearish

Robinhood Stock Rises On Significant Jump In February Operating Metrics: Retail Remains Bullish

Robinhood Stock Rises On Significant Jump In February Operating Metrics: Retail Remains Bullish

ServiceNow Stock Rebounds After Analysts Give Thumbs Up To $2.85B Moveworks Deal: Retail’s Excited

ServiceNow Stock Rebounds After Analysts Give Thumbs Up To $2.85B Moveworks Deal: Retail’s Excited

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon