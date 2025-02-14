Airbnb Stock Surges After-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

In Q4, the company also repurchased $838 million of its Class A common stock

Shares of Airbnb Inc. ($ABNB) surged more than 14% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, lifting retail sentiment.

Airbnb Q4 earnings per share came at $0.73, beating consensus estimates of $0.58, while revenue stood at $2.48 billion, up 12% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $2.42 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

The quarterly revenue growth was primarily driven by the growth of nights stayed on the platform, the company said.

“Nights growth accelerated in Q4 compared to Q3—resulting in the highest-growth quarter of the year,” the company said in a letter to shareholders. “This momentum allowed us to end 2024 with over 491 million nights and experiences booked and nearly $82 billion of GBV.”

In 2024, the company’s revenue surpassed $11 billion driven by strong demand and a modest increase in ADR, as well as our monetization efforts, including the expansion of its guest travel insurance and introduction of an additional service fee amount for cross-currency bookings, added the letter.

In Q4, the company also repurchased $838 million of its Class A common stock, with share repurchases during the full year 2024 totaling about $3.4 billion.

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a week ago. Message volumes climbed to the ‘extremely high’ territory from ‘low.’

For 2025, Airbnb hopes to invest $200 million to $250 million towards launching and scaling new businesses to be introduced later this year, the company said.

Airbnb stock is up 7.3% year-to-date.

