The newly combined company has announced plans to secure a site and begin construction of its first utility-scale fusion plant in 2026.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) has agreed to merge with advanced power developer TAE Technologies in an all-stock deal valued at over $6 billion.

Merger Details

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of both companies will own roughly half of the new enterprise on a fully diluted basis, with TMTG contributing cash and strategic capital to support early development.

As part of the deal, TMTG has agreed to provide up to $200 million in cash at signing to fund development efforts, with an additional $100 million contingent on future filings. The merger is expected to be completed in mid-2026.

Following the merger announcement, Trump Media & Technology stock traded over 31% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

