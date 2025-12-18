TON provides tokenized US stock trading on Telegram, giving historically and geographically excluded places access to global equity.

TON now supports trading tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs directly inside Telegram.

xStocks enables non-U.S. users to access 60+ equities like Tesla and Nvidia.

The rollout moves from custodial wallets toward full self-custody on TON.

Telegram has joined Trust Wallet in supporting Kraken's tokenized U.S. equities, enabling non-U.S. users to trade on-chain versions of American stocks and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) directly through Telegram's built-in wallet on the TON blockchain.

On Thursday, the TON Blockchain made an official announcement stating that its Blockchain now supports Tokenized Equity Trading. This development follows xStocks' launch of this capability on TON via Telegram’s built-in wallet.

Previously, Trust Wallet added support for Kraken’s xStocks framework, marking a broader push to bring tokenized equities into widely used crypto wallets.

Telegram Wallet Enables Access To Tokenized U.S. Stocks On TON

Eligible users living outside of the U.S can now trade more than 60 different U.S. Stocks and ETFs within the Telegram app, thanks to a partnership with Kraken and Wallet in Telegram. Users can trade assets such as Tesla (TSLAx), Nvidia (NVDAx), and the S&P 500 (SPYx), along with other on-chain representations of real-world equities, in the Telegram app, in addition to their existing crypto holdings.

Shift Toward Self-Custody

Initially, the service will be available through Telegram’s custodial wallet, with plans to expand to the self-custodial TON Wallet.

In a statement to Stocktwits, Egor Danilov, who oversees products at The Open Platform and Wallet on Telegram, noted that most tokenized equity products today are still custodial, meaning users hold only a balance on a platform. In contrast, he stated that xStocks on TON is "fully on-chain" and uses a self-custodial wallet, allowing users to directly hold and transfer tokenized stocks without an intermediary.

Danilov said demand is being driven by regions that have 'historically been shut out by geography, banking requirements, or platform restrictions,' positioning tokenized equities as an access solution rather than a speculative product.

By embedding tokenized equities within Telegram, the integration opens access to nearly 100 million TON Wallet users globally, positioning TON as infrastructure for regulated, real-world financial products at scale.

“Bringing xStocks fully on-chain in TON Wallet represents a major advancement for real-world asset adoption on TON,” said Max Crown, president and CEO of the TON Foundation.

The TON launch follows xStocks’ earlier integrations on Solana and Ethereum. Since its public debut via Kraken on June 30, the framework has reported steady growth in on-chain supply and wallet adoption as it expands its multichain footprint.

Kraken co-CEO Arjun Sethi said the TON integration brings tokenized equities onto “open infrastructure,” marking another step toward broader on-chain access to U.S. capital markets.

