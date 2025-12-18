The award enables Spire to compete for future task orders supporting next-generation U.S. missile defense initiatives.

Spire provides defense-grade intelligence via RF signal analysis, enabling real-time monitoring, geolocation, and threat detection across land, sea, and air.

SHIELD is an “indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity” vehicle with a ceiling of $151 billion over 10 years.

SPIR stock dropped more than 24% on Wednesday following a weak Q3 report and outlook.

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) surged more than 14% in premarket trading on Thursday, after the satellite intelligence firm landed a contract under a $151 billion Pentagon program.

The award places Spire among a broad pool of companies eligible to compete for future task orders supporting next-generation U.S. missile defense initiatives.

Spire offers defense-grade intelligence through radio frequency (RF) signal analysis, supporting real-time monitoring, geolocation, and threat detection across land, sea and air, with data available via cloud systems.

SPIR is among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

What Is The SHIELD Program?

The Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) program is an “indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity” vehicle with a ceiling of $151 billion over 10 years.

SHIELD is the primary contracting framework for Golden Dome, the U.S. government’s vision for a nationwide, multi-domain missile defense system designed to counter threats ranging from ballistic and hypersonic missiles to cruise missiles and drones. The MDA designed SHIELD to accelerate procurement and rapidly deploy advanced capabilities across R&D, production, operations, and IT services.

So far, the MDA has granted over 1,000 awards from more than 2,400 proposals, with more expected in the coming weeks.

President Donald Trump had said the system is targeted to be operational before the end of his term in January 2029.

Weak Q3 Print

The news offers some relief to shareholders after the stock tumbled 24% on Wednesday following a sharp 55% drop in third-quarter revenue to $12.7 million. For Q4 2025, Spire expects revenue of $14.8 million to $16.8 million, while full-year 2025 revenue is projected at $70.5 million to $72.5 million, down 34–36% from 2024. The company cited delays from the U.S. government shutdown as a primary factor behind the revenue decline.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish,’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

SPIR's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at Premarket on Dec. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user sees the stock surge to $8.60. Currently, it is trading at $7.95.

Year-to-date, the stock has shed over 50%.

