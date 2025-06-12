Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik told ANI the survivor was seated in number 11A and is receiving medical treatment.

A single survivor has been found among the 242 people aboard an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed Thursday in a residential neighborhood in Ahmedabad, India, according to police, who warned the death toll could rise.

The aircraft, operating as Flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, took off shortly after 1:30 p.m. IST (4:00 a.m. ET) and went down minutes later in the Meghaninagar neighborhood, a densely populated district southwest of the city.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik told ANI the survivor was discovered in seat 11A and is receiving medical treatment. “We cannot confirm the total number of deaths yet,” Malik said. “The toll may rise since the plane crashed into a residential area.”

Local television channels showed an injured yet stable survivor from the plane crash walking off the site. Official confirmation on the identity of the survivor is still awaited.

Among the victims were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese citizens. Former Chief Minister of Gujarat state in India, Vijay Rupani, was also among the people onboard. Union Minister C.R. Patil confirmed that the former CM had passed away in the crash.

Malik also told the Hindu that 204 bodies had been recovered, and 41 people were hospitalized. The official said the bodies recovered could include both passengers and people killed on the ground after the plane crashed into a medical college hostel outside the airport during lunch hour.

The Gujarat Health Department confirmed that the aircraft impacted a zone that included staff quarters and student hostels. At least 50 people were admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital with varying injuries.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which operates under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, will lead the investigation. A senior official said top AAIB personnel, including the Director General, are en route to Ahmedabad.

The bureau is responsible for determining the causes of civil aviation accidents and recommending safety improvements. The FAA said the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will dispatch a team to assist the AAIB in the investigation.

Air India's CEO, Campbell Wilson issued a video message on social media X stating, "We are actively working with the authorities on all emergency response efforts." He added that a "special team" is on its way to Ahmedabad to provide additional support.

Meanwhile, Boeing issued a statement saying it is “in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand[s] ready to support them,” adding, “Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected.”

Boeing’s stock slipped more than 4% after the opening bell on Thursday. However, the shares have gained more than 15% this year so far.

