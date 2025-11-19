Kindig said that her thesis is based on Nvidia’s product roadmap for the next year, the strength of its CUDA platform, and the company’s evolution into a full-stack AI systems provider.

I/O Fund’s Beth Kindig on Wednesday doubled her market capitalization target for Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) to $20 trillion by 2030, ahead of the AI bellwether’s third-quarter (Q3) earnings set to be announced later in the day.

Kindig explained in her latest note that her thesis is based on Nvidia’s product roadmap for the next year, the strengths of the company’s proprietary CUDA computing platform, and its evolution into a full-stack AI systems provider.

“When these elements are modeled together — alongside the rapid expansion in global AI infrastructure capex — the path to $20 trillion becomes less sensational and more a reflection of compounding fundamentals,” Kindig said.

Nvidia shares were up nearly 3% in Wednesday morning’s trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

