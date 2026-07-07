Chipmaker Cerebras’ stock has fallen sharply after its mega IPO two months ago.

Syntiant posted a net loss of $20.9 million on revenue of $64.5 million for the first quarter of 2026.

Syntiant makes ultra-low-power AI processors and software for running machine learning models directly on edge devices.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ on Nvidia and AMD and ‘neutral’ on Intel, as traders weighed Samsung’s just-released second-quarter preliminary results.

Chipmaker Syntiant Corp. has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), the company said on Monday, seeking to capitalize on the growing enthusiasm for semiconductors and AI-related technologies.

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The timing is notable, coming two months after chipmaker Cerebras Systems went public and amid a growing divergence in chip stocks. While sector bellwether Nvidia has delivered a relatively muted performance in recent months, peers Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, along with memory chipmakers such as Micron, have posted outsized gains.

Cerebras, meanwhile, has moved in the opposite direction, with its shares now down 45% from their May 14 opening price. Retail sentiment for CBRS has dipped this month and was ‘bearish’ as of late Monday.

Founded in 2017, Syntiant designs ultra-low-power AI processors and software for running machine learning models directly on edge devices, rather than in the cloud.

Its main products include Neural Decision Processors (NDPs), AI accelerators, and edge AI software used for always-on voice recognition, audio processing, computer vision, and sensor fusion, among other functionalities.

The company positions itself as a leader in energy-efficient edge AI chips, targeting battery-powered devices where low latency and minimal power consumption are critical.

Irvine, California-based Syntiant posted a net loss of $20.9 million on revenue of $64.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared ⁠with a net loss of $14.1 million on revenue of $66.6 million a year earlier.

Intel Capital, the venture investment arm ​of Intel, ⁠along with Microsoft Global Finance and Knowles Corp, are investors in Syntiant, according to the company.

Citigroup, BofA Securities, UBS Investment ​Bank and Needham & Company are among the underwriters for the offering. The size of the offering was not disclosed, but the company said it would list its shares under the symbol “SYTN.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ on Nvidia and AMD, ‘neutral’ on Intel, and ‘bullish’ on the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), as traders weighed Samsung’s just-released second-quarter preliminary results ahead of Tuesday’s trades.

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