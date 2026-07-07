Investors focused on balance sheet risks, strategic transitions, and execution challenges.

REE Automotive fell sharply after deciding not to appeal its Nasdaq delisting.

Hertz stock fell to a five-year low of $2.02 as investors remained concerned about its recent $100 million equity offering and ongoing fleet depreciation.

O'Reilly Automotive fell to a 52-week low of $82.71 as investors weighed reports of a potential $10 billion acquisition of Genuine Parts' automotive business.

REE Automotive (REE), Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) and O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) all dropped to fresh 52-week lows on Monday as investors reacted to a mix of corporate restructuring, financing concerns and acquisition-related uncertainty.

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While REE Automotive (REE) stock plunged 63%, Hertz Global and O'Reilly Automotive stocks tumbled over 3% and 6%, respectively.

Nasdaq Delisting Sparks Sharp Selloff In REE

REE Automotive stock tumbled to a fresh 52-week low of $0.068 on Monday after the electric vehicle technology company confirmed that its shares will be suspended from trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market before moving toward delisting.

The steep decline came as investors reacted to the company's decision not to challenge the exchange's determination, accelerating selling pressure ahead of the transition to over-the-counter trading.

Nasdaq notified REE Automotive that its listing would be suspended after the company failed to regain compliance with the exchange's minimum bid price requirement before its final deadline.

The company said it would not seek a hearing or appeal the decision, leaving the delisting process to proceed as scheduled. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

Hertz Global Struggles With Fleet Values

Hertz stock hit a five-year low of $2.02, extending its long decline as investors assessed the company's recent financing moves, lower earnings outlook, and ongoing fleet management challenges.

Investors grew concerned after Hertz raised fresh capital in late June through a $100 million stock offering and a $350 million debt sale due in 2030 to improve liquidity. These fundraising efforts, along with weaker financial guidance, have hurt investor confidence.

Also, depreciation costs continue to pressure Hertz as used-vehicle prices remain soft, particularly for electric vehicles. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

ORLY’s Acquisition Plan Raises Investor Concerns

O'Reilly Automotive’s stock fell to a fresh 52-week low of $82.71 on Monday after investors reassessed the potential impact of a reported $10 billion acquisition.

Investors focused on reports that O'Reilly is pursuing the automotive business of Genuine Parts Co. (GPC), the parent of NAPA Auto Parts. The size of the potential transaction raised concerns about financing, future debt levels and the possible effect on the company's ongoing share repurchase program.

Investors believe the deal could face regulatory review because the two companies have overlapping store locations in several U.S. markets. This could force them to sell some stores or make other changes before the deal is approved.

Retail sentiment around the stock rose to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ the previous day.

So far this year, REE and HTZ stocks have crashed 89% and 60%, respectively, while ORLY stock has declined over 7%.

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