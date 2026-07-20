Freedom Capital raised its rating from ‘Hold’ to ‘Buy’ and lifted its price target to $200 from $159, according to The Fly.

Earlier, Freedom Capital increased its full-year 2026 and 2027 revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization forecasts on NBIS, betting on its strong pipeline.

Last week, Nebius secured a $775 million senior secured debt facility to accelerate the global build-out of its AI cloud platform.

Nebius also unveiled a new infrastructure partnership model under which infrastructure partners will finance, own, and operate AI data centers.

Shares of Nebius (NBIS) are back in focus after Freedom Capital upgraded the AI cloud company to ‘Buy’, arguing that the stock’s steep pullback has created a more attractive entry point while its long-term growth outlook remains intact.

NBIS shares were up 4.1% in pre-market trading on Monday.

Freedom Capital Says Enough Risk Has Been Squeezed Out After 40% Fall

The firm raised its rating from ‘Hold’ to ‘Buy’ and lifted its price target to $200 from $159, noting that the stock has fallen more than 40% from its recent peak, as of Friday’s close.

The stock hit an all-time high of $299.86 on June 22, 2026.

“Perhaps there’s enough risk squeezed out of this name to finally recommend buying it,” the firm said as per The Fly, adding that its long-term bullish view has not changed despite valuation concerns that prompted a downgrade in April.

Freedom Capital Bets On NBIS’ Strong Pipeline

Earlier, Freedom Capital increased its full-year 2026 and 2027 revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) forecasts, expecting revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow 209% and 336%, respectively. The firm had cited Nebius’ plan to add 310 MW of AI data center capacity in Lappeenranta, Finland, beginning next year, as a key driver for 2027 growth.

The company also noted that it has more than $40 billion in contracted revenue from investment-grade customers, including Microsoft and Meta, and expects to secure additional financing on terms similar to those it has secured to date as it continues to expand its AI infrastructure footprint.

$775M Financing Boost

Last week, Nebius secured a $775 million senior secured debt facility, with proceeds earmarked to accelerate the global build-out of its AI cloud platform. The financing is backed by deployed GPU infrastructure and contracted cash flows from an investment-grade customer, the company said.

Nebius also unveiled a new infrastructure partnership model to accelerate the global expansion of its AI cloud platform. Under the strategy, infrastructure partners will finance, own, and operate AI data centers, while Nebius will provide its AI systems architecture, software stack, and customer relationships.

Retail’s Take On NBIS

Retail sentiment surrounding NBIS on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone over the past 24-hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user expects the stock to climb to $200 by the end of the session.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has seen strong buying interest so far this year, gaining more than 97%.

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