Affirms Holdings Stock Surges Premarket After Surprise Profit, Upbeat Q2 Revenue: Retail’s Extremely Bullish
The buy now, pay later firm’s revenue jumped 46.6% to $866.4 million, exceeding the Street estimate of $807.6 million.
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) stock gained 13.3% in premarket trade on Friday after the company reported a surprise quarterly profit and its revenue topped Wall Street estimates.
The firm reported a net income of $80.36 million, or $0.23 per share, for the fiscal second quarter, compared with a loss of $166.90 million, or $0.54 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts were expecting a loss of $0.17 per share, according to Koyfin data.
The buy now, pay later firm’s revenue jumped 46.6% to $866.4 million, exceeding the Street estimate of $807.6 million.
The company said its gross merchandising volume (GMV), which implies the total value of all the transactions processed by Affirm, jumped 35% to $10.1 billion.
Affirm attributed the rise to strong performance in the general merchandise and consumer electronics categories due to the strong holiday shopping season.
Its active consumers rose 23% to 21 million, and its active merchant count grew 21% to 337,000.
The company said its direct-to-consumer GMV rose 43% to $2.8 billion, with active Affirm cardholder count rising about 20% quarter over quarter.
However, its allowances for credit losses rose to 5.4% from 5% in the year-ago quarter.
Affirm forecast fiscal 2025 revenue between $3.13 and $3.19 billion and GMV between $34.74 and $35.34 billion.
According to TheFly, following Thursday's earnings report, several brokerages raised the price target for the stock.
Wells Fargo raised its price target on the stock to $85 from $70. The brokerage said that while no particular key performance indicator outshined the rest, a broad-based strength would help drive the company’s earnings performance better than any other firm in its coverage.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved higher in the ‘extremely bullish’ (92/100) territory than a day ago, while retail chatter remained ‘extremely high.’AFRM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:58 a.m. ET on Feb. 7, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
One retail trader said that companies such as Affirm have emerged as the alternative for financial credit for many.
Over the past year, Affirm stock has gained 38.4%.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<